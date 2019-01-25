NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nurses strike still on as talks end without resolution

Friday, January 25, 2019 - 06:18 PM

The strike by nurses and midwives is on course to go ahead after talks trying to avert the industrial action ended without resolution today.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are set to strike next Wednesday.

Nurses protesting last year in Limerick. Pic: Press 22

They are also set to stage 24-hour work stoppages on February 5 and 7.

This is the third day of the meeting between the INMO and the HSE at the Workplace Relations Commission in a bid to reach an agreement in the row over the recruitment and retention of nurses.

READ MORE: Too many sorrys: GPs to hold mass protest outside Dáil; some surgeries will close for the day

GPs are also planning a major protest outside the Dáil on February 6, meaning services will be seriously disrupted that day.


KEYWORDS

nursesmidwivesindustrial actionhealth

Related Articles

Contingency planning continues as talks on nursing strike adjourn without agreement

'We need to find a route' to avert nurses strike next week, says INMO chief

Nurses dispute referred to WRC after 'deeply disappointing' meeting

Nursing strike may expand across public sector, says Taoiseach

More in this Section

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

Sex-assault victim, 12, 'forced to travel from Northern Ireland to England for abortion'

Asylum seekers lodge 47 complaints; Direct Provision system exceeds bed capacity


Lifestyle

As Jennifer Lopez cuts sugar and carbs for 10 days, what are the potential side effects?

Wish List: Elegant Irish designs and seeing off that dull January

Hey baby it’s the Opera House sell-out guitar men

Trend of the week: Hey cowgirl

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »