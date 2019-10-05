News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Number of people seeking asylum rises 53% in first 9 months of the year

Number of people seeking asylum rises 53% in first 9 months of the year
Liberty Hall, Dublin.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 05, 2019 - 09:25 AM

The number of people seeking asylum in Ireland has risen 53% in the first nine months of the year.

Asylum seekers and former residents of Direct Provision are to gather for a conference in Dublin today.

The conference at Liberty Hall takes place following a number of controversial protests against Direct Provision recently.

Currently, nearly 1,400 men, women and children are housed in hotels and guest houses while their applications are being processed.

Former resident Lucky Khambule says the system doesn't help asylum seekers move on with their lives and it needs to end.

She said: "When we say that it must end, we mean that people need to be able to live in communities. People need to be able to access education and people need to be able to work as they come into the country."

READ MORE

Did you see something strange in the sky last night? This is what it was

More on this topic

Dail hears 1,389 applied for asylum in Ireland so far this year Dail hears 1,389 applied for asylum in Ireland so far this year

Deaf ear is turned to asylum system alarmDeaf ear is turned to asylum system alarm

Number of new asylum seekers up 26%Number of new asylum seekers up 26%

Ireland’s asylum intake among Europe’s lowestIreland’s asylum intake among Europe’s lowest


TOPIC: Asylum

More in this Section

Man, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injuredMan, 20s, dies in crash in Kilkenny; Woman, 30s, seriously injured

More than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airportMore than 100 expected to protest against the US military at Shannon airport

Brexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fundBrexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fund

Brexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fundBrexit fear delays €500m destined for rainy-day fund


Lifestyle

Event in Kinsale in aid of the RNLI andCork sale offer much to suitall tastes,writes Des O’Sullivan.Kinsale auction aims to help save lives

This is our famous banana loaf recipe which has been with us since our very first market. It remains our most popular recipe, which ain’t bad for something as humble as a banana breadCurrabinny Cooks: Why you'll never throw another banana away again

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »