Number of people seeking asylum rises 53% in first 9 months of the year

The number of people seeking asylum in Ireland has risen 53% in the first nine months of the year.

Asylum seekers and former residents of Direct Provision are to gather for a conference in Dublin today.

The conference at Liberty Hall takes place following a number of controversial protests against Direct Provision recently.

Currently, nearly 1,400 men, women and children are housed in hotels and guest houses while their applications are being processed.

Former resident Lucky Khambule says the system doesn't help asylum seekers move on with their lives and it needs to end.

She said: "When we say that it must end, we mean that people need to be able to live in communities. People need to be able to access education and people need to be able to work as they come into the country."