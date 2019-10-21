Nothing to celebrate in Brexit deal, says Martin

There is nothing to celebrate in the Brexit deal agreed between the UK and the EU, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said.

As the focus now turns to Westminster where Boris Johnson will face the difficult task of getting the agreement through the House of Commons, Mr Martin warned that the deal still contains genuine uncertainty in important areas.

It had been hoped that MPs would vote on the deal on Saturday. However, an amendment tabled put a stop to that and instead forced Mr Johnson to ask the EU for a Brexit extension.

Although, Mr Martin welcomed the deal he warned that it proposes to cement a hard Brexit.

Addressing the Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown, Co Kildare, Mr Martin said: “This deal is a step away from the finality, or bullet-proof nature claimed for the previous withdrawal agreement.”

Speaking to reporters at the event Mr Martin said Brexit had created “significant challenges” in maintaining and nurturing relationships between the unionist and nationalist traditions on the island of Ireland.

“I think the Government, initially, when Brexit started didn’t work hard enough in terms of working with unionism to try and develop a common approach on the island, or at least one that could respect both traditions.”

He said Sinn Féin, which has maintained its policy of abstentionism, and has “let the country down” when it comes to Brexit and said no party should campaign for parliament seats if they are unwilling to take up their positions.

First of all, I think it’s contrary to the Good Friday Agreement if we want to be precise about it because the Good Friday Agreement implies ... that people in Northern Ireland can vote for people [to] represent them in Westminster.

“If it’s your position that you don’t want to take seats in Westminster then you shouldn’t contest the election and you should allow those who want it and who are willing to take seats to contest the election,” said Mr Martin.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said there is “no happily ever after” when it comes to Brexit but she said she is satisfied that the deal reached last Friday does ensure that the border between north and south doesn’t harden.

She said the “antics” in Westminster on Saturday which prevented MPs from voting on the deal simply echoed the “chaos” in British politics which has dominated since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Ms McDonald suggested her party would work with others in the next House of Commons elections to put forward cross-party candidates who would oppose Brexit in areas where the DUP is dominant.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, she said that Sinn Féin has “started and will continue conversations with parties and individuals who share the same position as us in respect of Brexit”.