No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.4m

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 09:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €7.4m.

The winning numbers were 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 46 and bonus number 12.

Four players won prizes worth €27,421.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 06, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 15
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 37
    • 30


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 21
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 21
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 15


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 5
    • 21
    • 32
    • 36
    • 37
    • 15


  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,428,335

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 99,000 players won prizes including four winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €27,421.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 15
    • 17
    • 18
    • 19
    • 24
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 16
    • 28
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 34


  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12


  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 15
    • 17
    • 18
    • 19
    • 24
    • 8


  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 16
    • 28
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »


Lotto

