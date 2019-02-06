No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €7.4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €7.4m.
The winning numbers were 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 46 and bonus number 12.
Four players won prizes worth €27,421.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus and Lotto Plus One draws.
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 99,000 players won prizes including four winners of the Match 5 + bonus prize each receiving €27,421.