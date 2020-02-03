No vote in Tipperary this weekend after death of General Election candidate

A General Election candidate has been found dead in her home.

Independent candidate Marese Skehan from Thurles, Co Tipperary is understood to have been found at her home but no details of her passing have been released at this time.

It means Saturday’s general election will not go ahead in the constituency with the Department of Housing confirming that the existing field of candidates will have to countermanded by the Tipperary returning officer.

As a result, there will be no seats filled in the constituency this weekend and voters there will have to go to the polls at a later date after a new nomination period.

Described by locals as a lady who was determined to stand up for the values she believed in, Mr Skehan was a member of the highly respected and well known Skehan family of Cabra Road, Thurles.

She had clashed with the Catholic Church on many occasions in her bid to have women ordained to the priesthood and had protested at the Churches stance on many occasions.

Ms Skehan, a home help co-ordinator had been due to attend an open meeting with the candidates in the Anner Hotel in Thurles this evening alongside others on the ballot paper.

That meeting has since been cancelled.

Labour's Alan Kelly TD said: “Firstly I wish to offer my deepest sympathies to Marese’s family and all who knew her.

“The news of Marese’s death has been a huge shock to the people of Tipperary this evening. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.”

Deputy Michael Lowry also expressed his deep sadness saying: "I have known Marese for many years. She cared passionately about the plight of the underprivileged and disadvantaged and was always a great source of support and assistance to those in need. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

"Deepest condolences to her family and many friends."

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.