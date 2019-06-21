News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

No victims of human trafficking identified in review of cannabis growhouses, report finds

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 01:40 PM

A Garda review of 70 cannabis growhouse cases did not find that a single person arrested at the production facilities was a victim of human trafficking, a major US report has found.

The 2019 US State Department Trafficking in Persons report said that law enforcement officers in Ireland “failed to identify indicators of trafficking” and that they “punished” undocumented potential victims for immigration-related offences.

The US State Department said that a police officer with specialised trafficking training had accompanied garda teams conducting arrests related to cannabis cultivation crimes.

“Vietnamese and Chinese men who have been convicted for cannabis cultivation reported indicators of forced labour, such as document retention, restriction of movement and non-payment of wages,” said the report.

The authors of the report said that, according to the government, Gardaí and the Office of the DPP collaborated to make sure that victims were not prosecuted.

The report also said: “Joint inspections between labour inspectors and immigration enforcement authorities intimidated undocumented potential victims and posed a barrier to the identification of victims.” Director of The Migrants Rights Centre Edel McGinley said: “It is very hard to believe that no victims could be identified among those who have been sent to jail for cannabis cultivation.

“Questions need to be asked about the level of training and experience of the Gardaí who reviewed the cases.

"We’re talking about people incarcerated for crimes they were potentially forced to commit; this is a matter of the utmost severity.”

READ MORE

Armed Gardaí patrolling streets of Longford

More on this topic

Gino Kenny: Leo disrespecting families looking for medicinal cannabis

Stronger cannabis 'causing more problems' for adolescents

20 patients granted use of medicinal cannabis under consultant supervision

No plans to legalise cannabis, says Health Minister

cannabisTOPIC: Cannabis

More in this Section

Taoiseach pushing to get ‘influential’ Irish EU role

Government urged to investigate Troubles’ killings in Ireland

Gardaí investigating after man shot in Drogheda

Two senior prison staff face fraud investigations


Lifestyle

Chinese Qing astronomer’s chairs and electrified doll’s house lure antique fans to Durrow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »