No plans to change citizenship laws for children born in Ireland to foreign parents, says Justice Minister

There are no plans to change citizenship laws for children born in Ireland to foreign parents.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the current rules that someone born here to foreign parents does not get automatic citizenship were approved by a majority of people in a 2004 referendum.

It follows the case of a Co Wicklow nine-year-old who faces deportation to China after being born and raised here.

Eric Zhi Ying Xue, who is in 4th class in St Cronan’s school in Bray, was born and has lived all his life in Ireland.

His mother has had her application to remain in the State rejected.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the government won't be taking another look at the laws around deportation orders.

"I see no plans," said Mr Flanagan. "I have no plans at present to revisit the 27th Amendment of Bunreacht na hÉireann which was passed by an overwhelming majority of the people back in 2004.

"The changes made to the legislation after the referendum, these were put through the Dáil and the Seanad at the time.

"What they did do, was to bring Ireland into line with the vast majority of states across the European Union."

