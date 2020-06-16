News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'No one knows what to do': Alarm in Dublin has been going off for four days

Dublin City Council offices. Residents say noise complaints have been lodged over the alarm.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 10:34 AM

Residents of a Dublin City apartment bock have complained to the local authority about an alarm that has been going off for four days straight.

The security alarm, which belongs to a property on Leinster Market in Dublin 2, started going off on Friday night, and has not stopped.

Noise complaints have been lodged with Dublin City Council and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Niall Colbert is a resident of the apartment block near the property and he says he has tried everything to get the alarm turned off.

“I feel like the city council should know the tenant in the building or the tenant who’s responsible for the lane way, which appears to be locked up and has been locked up since," he said.

“The EPA take responsibility, I suppose, for noise complaints and they've passed it onto the city council.

“The five local councillors for the ares are aware of the fact that this has been going on non-stop since Friday night and no one knows what to do.”

