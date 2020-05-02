'No-brainer': Dublin Immunology Prof thinks everyone should cover their faces

A leading expert says recommending that people wear face coverings is a "no brainer".

It is expected health officials will require people to use them in some shops and on public transport when restrictions are eased.

They do not want us rushing out to buy medical-style masks now, though, to make sure there's enough for healthcare workers.

Kingston Mills, Professor of Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, thinks everyone should cover their faces to try and limit the spread of Covid 19.

He says: "Face masks to me are a no brainer. There is absolutely no reason why we should not all be wearing face coverings or face masks when we go to shops.

"Or if we go back to work and we are going to be working in reasonably close proximity to others."

Yesterday the Government announced a phased approach for exiting the coronavirus lockdown in place across the country.

From Tuesday, Ireland will begin to cautiously re-emerge from total lockdown but after two further weeks of “tight restrictions”, the five-phase lifting of restrictions will commence.