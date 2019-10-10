News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nine railway workers failed work drug and alcohol tests over past two years

Nine railway workers failed work drug and alcohol tests over past two years
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 04:13 PM

Irish Rail has confirmed that nine members of staff have failed drug and alcohol tests at work over the past two years.

Earlier this week, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found that a decision by Irish Rail to dismiss a long serving signalman who had failed a drugs test after he was found to have cannabis in his system to be fair.

The signal man was responsible daily for the safety of thousands of commuters and rail-users and he underwent the drugs test over suspicions that he had missed CCTV footage on his morning shift showing that a member of the public had been inside the barriers at a level crossing as a train went by.

Irish Rail told the WRC that the gravity of the situation left it with little option other than to dismiss the worker

The transport operator stated that the man’s actions “could have had extremely serious consequences”.

Now, Irish Rail has confirmed that over last year and 2017, a total of 622 tests for drugs and alcohol were carried out on Irish Rail staff.

READ MORE

Gardaí confirm 'criminal investigation' into possible terrorist offences by ISIS bride Lisa Smith

An Irish Rail spokeswoman stated that there were 332 tests last year and out of that five positive tests and this followed 290 tests in 2017 and four staff members tested positive for drugs and alcohol.

Most tests are random but some are carried out post incident and the spokeswoman said that of the nine positive tests, seven were for drugs and two were for alcohol.

The spokesman stated that the substances identified included cannabinoids, opiates and alcohol.

The spokeswoman stated: “I’m not in a position to get into the outcome of their disciplinaries as the numbers are so small they would be easily identifiable.”

The spokeswoman stressed: “We operate a zero tolerance approach, when it comes to non-adherence with our drugs and alcohol policy. As a railway operator, safety is our number one priority.

She added: “The policy is there to protect our customers and our staff and as you can see from the extremely low number of failures, it is very much embedded within our safety culture.”

READ MORE

IT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next month

More on this topic

Construction industry slam 'depressing' delivery of Munster's major roads projectsConstruction industry slam 'depressing' delivery of Munster's major roads projects

E-scooters not legal on public roads, Minister saysE-scooters not legal on public roads, Minister says

Bus and rail services could be curtailed over antisocial behaviourBus and rail services could be curtailed over antisocial behaviour

Green MEP calls for someone 'to lose their job' if public transport use does not riseGreen MEP calls for someone 'to lose their job' if public transport use does not rise


TOPIC: Transport plan

More in this Section

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coastSearch for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast

'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs'The insurance companies are fobbing us off' - Douglas traders waiting for pay-outs

Council bosses in firing line over pay offsCouncil bosses in firing line over pay offs

Patients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warnsPatients in ‘revolving door’ system, Mental Health Commission warns


Lifestyle

Cork actress Sarah Greene is back on the small screen with Dublin Murders. She talks to Esther McCarthy about returning to her homeland.Sarah Greene returns to home soil for starring role in RTÉ's latest drama Dublin Murders

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »