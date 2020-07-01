News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Newstalk's Ivan Yates stepping down from full-time broadcasting

Newstalk's Ivan Yates stepping down from full-time broadcasting
Mr Yates retirment emerged today.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 01:21 PM

Newstalk's Ivan Yates is stepping down from full-time broadcasting next month. 

It is understood the departure of the 'The Hard Shoulder' presenter from the radio network was communicated to staff in a memo. 

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, Mr Yates is moving to Enniscorthy Co Wexford with his wife.

His replacement is expected to be announced later in the summer. 

Mr Yates first joined Newstalk in 2009.

The broadcaster also presents an evening current affairs show on Virgin Media with Matt Cooper.

READ MORE

Up to 14 members of the same family at centre of Covid cluster in Sligo

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

Man, 34, seriously injured in Longford crashMan, 34, seriously injured in Longford crash

Concerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staffConcerns raised over plan to move HSE child mental health staff

Defence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu linkDefence forces group PDForra lodges High Court case to allow Ictu link

Gardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scamGardaí warn the lovelorn of online 'sea captain' romance scam


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Irish talents shine in Dunkirk and more Premier League football

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »