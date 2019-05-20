NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
New support for men who suffer domestic abuse

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 07:21 AM

A new support service will go live from today for men who suffer domestic abuse.

The Men's Development Network has made the announcement to help them speak to trained professionals for advice.

The Waterford-based charity is aiming to support 5,000 victims of sexual, gender-based and domestic crime each year.

This new phone-advice line which opens today will operate Monday to Friday for men who have gone through domestic abuse in their relationship.

It will be operated by expert counsellors and will offer 36 hours of support each week.

Recent National Crime Council research shows up to 88,000 men across Ireland have been severely abused by a partner at some point in their lives.

Men's Development Network CEO Sean Cooke says fewer men are coming forward to report domestic abuse.

Mr Cooke said it was a "significant issue", adding: "only 5% of men report the incidents to the gardaí indicating that they do suffer in silence."

The advice line can be accessed on 1800 816 588.

