News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Ross bypass will cater for up to 20k cars a day

New Ross bypass will cater for up to 20k cars a day
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 07:36 AM

Up to 20,000 vehicles a day will use the new N25 New Ross bypass, which is officially being opened today.

The road will allow motorists travelling between Waterford and Wexford to avoid New Ross, a familiar bottleneck over the years.

The route is 15km in length and cost €230m to build. It includes Ireland's longest bridge.

The Taoiseach will officially open the project this afternoon and it will be open to pubic traffic from midday tomorrow.

Seán Dobbs from Wexford County Council says it will benefit the entire southeast region.

"It will cater for traffic, up to 15,000-20,000 per day," he said.

"It's going to take a significant amount of commuter traffic out of New Ross town itself and, very significantly, a huge amount of freight and heavy good traffic from the streets of New Ross."

READ MORE

92% of renters in Dublin's Docklands were not from Ireland


More in this Section

Never Mind the Ballots: 'Mary Lou putting manners on posh boys'; Healy-Rae No.1 - on InstagramNever Mind the Ballots: 'Mary Lou putting manners on posh boys'; Healy-Rae No.1 - on Instagram

Cork woman in court on €1,500 drug chargeCork woman in court on €1,500 drug charge

Family worried about missing Dublin womanFamily worried about missing Dublin woman

Gardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murderGardaí investigating deaths of three children in Dublin arrest woman on suspicion of murder


Lifestyle

Four graduates tell Siobhan Howe how their fine art degree has influenced their approach to their working life.What use is a degree in fine art? Four graduates answer the question

Terry Gilliam tells Esther McCarthy about the mystery woman who helped him to finally get his Don Quixote film made after 30 yearsTerry Gilliam: Back in the saddle again

Twitch will no longer be the home of esports for Call of Duty, Overwatch and Hearthstone, with those games (and more) going to YouTube instead.Violence in the stream: Big changes for esports

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »