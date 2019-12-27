News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New record as almost one million apply for passports in a year

New record as almost one million apply for passports in a year
By Liz Dunphy
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 06:28 AM

Almost one million Irish passports were issued in 2019 — a record number and a 7% increase on 2018.

Online applicants ranged in age from 101 years down to just five days old, with Murphy the most popular surname for applicants worldwide.

Grace, Emily, and Anna were the most popular baby girl names this year while Jack, James, and Noah topped the baby boys’ names list.

During peak periods, more than 5,800 applications were submitted in a single day.

Continuing the record-breaking trend, the total number of monthly applications exceeded 100,000 in January, March, April, and May in 2019.

The surge in demand following the UK’s Brexit referendum in 2016 saw more than 94,000 first-time applications for Irish passports received from people born in Northern Ireland or Britain.

New York, Pretoria, Canberra, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Ottawa, Sydney, Paris, Chicago, and Berlin were the cities which received the most applications through embassies and consulates abroad.

Applications for citizenship through foreign births registration continues to grow too, with more than 29,000 applications in 2019 and over 16,000 applications processed — the highest number ever registered in a single year.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said it was another bumper year for the Passport Service.

“The Irish passport is a valuable document and we continue to strengthen all processes to prevent fraud and maintain its integrity and security,” he said.

“Irish citizens including children can also renew their passports online 24/7, from anywhere in the world.”

READ MORE

Eight in hospital, one man in serious condition, after crash in Galway

More on this topic

Almost 500,000 Irish passports issued in 2019 to dateAlmost 500,000 Irish passports issued in 2019 to date

Surge in northern unionists applying for Irish passport down to scare stories: DUPSurge in northern unionists applying for Irish passport down to scare stories: DUP

Russian diplomat sacked amid passports rowRussian diplomat sacked amid passports row

Charity meets Russian Ambassador to discuss passport controversyCharity meets Russian Ambassador to discuss passport controversy


TOPIC: Passports

More in this Section

'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day'Worrying trend' sees 16 arrested for drink driving on Christmas day

St Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best dealsSt Stephen's Day sales brings out shoppers at 6am for the best deals

Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas dayChildline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

Man in court charged with Belfast murdersMan in court charged with Belfast murders


Lifestyle

Being restrained by the boy band code and possibly his age — after all, he was only 16 when he joined One Direction — it took a few years for Harry to really put the style into Styles, writes Paula Burns.How Harry put the style into Styles

Got an issue? Ask Audrey...Ask Audrey: Never start a pyramid scheme in south Kerry, they’re actually not as thick as they look

A rave experience needn’t be about late nights and loads of drugs, writes Ellie O’Byrne, as she meets organisers and attendees at an event aimed at kids and parents.Meet the people who rave with their kids

Alan O’Riordan looks back at his highlights of the year.Our contributor Alan O’Riordan selects his entertainment highlights of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

  • 12
  • 23
  • 30
  • 36
  • 37
  • 38
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »