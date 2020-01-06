News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New petrol and diesel cars to be banned by 2030 under proposed Climate Action Bill

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 12:55 PM

All new petrol and diesel cars are to be banned on Irish roads from 2030.

This Climate Action Bill will force transport, agriculture, and energy sectors, which are most responsible for rising CO2 emissions, to get their houses in order over the next 10 years by enshrining targets into law.

Brian Cooke, Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, says that is a premature move:

"Other European markets are thinking more about 2040. We feel that would be a more realistic target. In the past, we've set targets and deadlines without having a plan. This is putting the cart before the horse."

But Environment Minister Richard Bruton is confident drivers will make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs)

About 4% of people are opting to go for EVs but we will reach a real take-off point I think around 2024 when it will be much cheaper for people to opt for electric vehicles rather than traditional combustible engines.

Ministers will be held accountable, with departments that fail to meet their commitments to be punished with less funding.

Five-yearly "carbon budgets" will set a limit on how much carbon can be produced.

And a more powerful Climate Action Council will replace the Climate Change Advisory Council.

Stop Climate Chaos says it is essential the details of the new Bill are published without delay to allow for proper scrutiny before the Dáil resumes next week.

"The new draft law Minister Bruton announced will be published today will be the real test of whether Leo Varadkar's government is serious about stepping up on climate change," said Oisín Coghlan, coordinator with Stop Climate Chaos.

