New paid parental leave scheme on course for November

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 07:22 AM

New parents are to get two extra weeks paid leave during their baby's first year from November.

Under new plans to be published today, all new parents in employment or self-employment will be entitled to the two-week scheme.

The legislation extends unpaid parental leave from 18 weeks to 26 weeks for all parents with children under eight years.

The Parental Leave (Amendment) Bill will ultimately allow parents to take a total of six months of unpaid leave from their jobs without their employment rights being affected.

Parents will be able to benefit from seven weeks’ leave each under the scheme as it develops incrementally over the next three years.

The bill, which will benefit up to an estimated 60 thousand parents a year, will also enable male same-sex couples to receive adoptive leave and benefit.

