News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New measures proposed in relation to distribution of tips

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 04:40 PM

The Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection is hoping to introduce new measures in relation to tips and gratuities.

Regina Doherty wants to introduce an amendment to the Payment of Wages Act so that tips cannot be used to make up or satisfy contracted rates of pay.

She also wants employers to clearly display their policies on how tips, gratuities and service charges are distributed in their premises.

Minister Doherty says these new measures would ensure fairness for workers and greater transparency for customers.

A Private Members Bill, entitled the 'National Minimum Wage (Protection of Employee Tips) Bill is to return to the Seanad this week and will be opposed by the Government.

The Low Pay Commission's 2018 Report on the matter has strongly advised against introducing heavy regulation or primary legislation in this area.

It warned that it was unworkable from both an adjudication and enforcement point of view.

The Commission also warned that there could be unintended negative consequences for low paid workers such as the reclassification of service charges.

"I believe that all sides of the House want something done to ensure that low paid workers who depend on tips are properly protected," said Minister Doherty.

"However, it is important that whatever measures are introduced are not only effective but also avoid any unwanted side effects.

"The current Private Members Bill, while well-intentioned, is a blunt instrument and may actually act against the interests of those it seeks to protect."

READ MORE

Shocking images of the amount of plastic left behind after Metallica gig

More on this topic

How to maintain home security this summer during your holiday

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss

JD Wetherspoon eyes further Irish growth as it readies seventh pub opening

WRC rejects 'banter' claim from restaurant director who called bar manager 'queer' almost every day

More in this Section

Cork County Council to deliver 1,230 social houses to people on waiting list next year

Scally Report: Number of labs involved in CervicalCheck greater than originally thought

Days after hospital files found in park, another patient claims hers was recently found outside flats

Court dismisses appeal over kelp harvesting in Bantry Bay


Lifestyle

How can parents keep their children safe on social media?

Children often misread fear in dogs – making a bite more likely

Making Cents: Guidelines for contract of care at residential homes

Youghal-born solicitor on confronting challenges faced as visually-impaired athlete

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »