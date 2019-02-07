NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New legislation to deal with noisy neighbours being proposed

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 08:01 AM
By Digital Desk staff

New legislation is being proposed for people to deal with their noisy neighbours.

At present, people have to lodge complaints with the Residential Tenancies Board if their neighbours are renters.

However, they have to provide their own name which can lead to awkward exchanges with neighbours.

Fianna Fáil TD John Curran thinks a third party should be allowed to complain instead.

"People are afraid to do it because they are afraid of the neighbours. And the change I'm proposing is that a third party should be able to make a complaint," said Mr Curran.

READ MORE: Bruton: Nurses' strike solution must not have knock-on effect on other public service workers

"I see no reason why I shouldn't be able to make a complaint on behalf of constituents.

"But it doesn't have to be restricted to public reps. There's no reason that a garda couldn't make a complaint to the RTB or another third-party."


More in this Section

HSE releases update on services ahead of tomorrow's nurses' strike

Gardaí make three arrests in connection with Hutch-Kinahan probe

Gardaí appeal for help in finding 15-year-old missing in Dublin

Harris stands by 'reasonable' €1.4bn spend on children's hospital


Lifestyle

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

Just too good to be true? The most famous scams of all time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »