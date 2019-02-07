New legislation to deal with noisy neighbours being proposed

New legislation is being proposed for people to deal with their noisy neighbours.

At present, people have to lodge complaints with the Residential Tenancies Board if their neighbours are renters.

However, they have to provide their own name which can lead to awkward exchanges with neighbours.

Fianna Fáil TD John Curran thinks a third party should be allowed to complain instead.

"People are afraid to do it because they are afraid of the neighbours. And the change I'm proposing is that a third party should be able to make a complaint," said Mr Curran.

"I see no reason why I shouldn't be able to make a complaint on behalf of constituents.

"But it doesn't have to be restricted to public reps. There's no reason that a garda couldn't make a complaint to the RTB or another third-party."