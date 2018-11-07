New jury to be sworn in for trial of Cork man accused of murdering woman in 2016

By Liam Heylin

A new jury will be sworn in tomorrow to hear the case against a 44-year-old man who denies the murder of 38-year-old Nicola Collins in a flat over a shop in Cork in March 2016.

Cathal O'Sullivan was arraigned today at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork and he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Collins.

The late Ms Collins was a native of St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, Co Kerry, but who had been living at Clashduv Road in the Togher area of Cork for a number of years.

The late Nicola Collins

Cathal O'Sullivan, who is originally from Charleville, County Cork, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Nicola Collins on March 27, 2016 at a flat at 6A Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork, over the Gala store.

A jury was sworn in to hear the murder trial before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon. However, following a legal submission, Ms Justice Creedon discharged this jury of eight men and four women yesterday afternoon.

It will now be a matter for the process to re-commence today in front of a newly sworn jury.

Murder accused, Cathal O'Sullivan

It is anticipated that the trial will take approximately two weeks to hear. Tom Creed senior counsel for the prosecution indicated that a significant number of witnesses would be called in the case.

Apart from pleading not guilty, the defendant was not required to speak in court where he wore a black pin-striped suit, white shirt and grey pin-striped tie.