New Garda Commissioner Drew Harris tells graduates ‘to serve the people’

Garda members are not there to serve themselves or the organisation but to “serve the people”, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.

In his first speech to graduates at the Garda College in Templemore, he urged the 185 recruits to be “operationally honest”.

Also speaking at the passing out ceremony, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was “heartened” by the first public statement the new commissioner had made on Tuesday — when Mr Harris said he would not be looking for any more money from the Government until he had carried out a review of how the force was currently spending its budget.

Referring to Garda figures reported in the Irish Examiner earlier this week that the force was €30m in the red — much of it from overtime and training costs — Mr Harris also said he would be looking to bring overspending “back in line”.

Speaking to the graduates, Commissioner Harris said that nearly 100 years ago the first commissioner, Michael Staines, said that the organisation would not succeed by force of arms or numbers, but by their “moral authority as servants of the people”.

Commissioner Harris told the graduates: “We are here to serve the people. Not ourselves. Not the organisation. The people.”

He said the support of the community was vital in preventing and tackling crime and protecting the State.

“To maintain that support, we must act with integrity. We must be operationally honest.”

The Garda boss said that meant “acting in the best interests” of the public and being “upfront” with people.

“That means treating everyone we meet with respect, dignity and empathy.”

Commissioner Harris said that this approach must apply internally as well.

“We must respect and listen to our people. Any ideas on how we can improve — regardless of where they come from — should always be welcomed.”

Commissioner Drew Harris tells garda graduates they must be 'upfront with people' | https://t.co/8tcT5UGl8g pic.twitter.com/9yyERw6HjQ — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 7, 2018

He said the force would be “more receptive” to constructive criticism, whether it comes from inside or outside the organisation.

Minister Flanagan said the Gardaí currently had an unprecedented budget of €1.6bn but he did not comment on whether this would be increased for the coming year. Mr Flanagan said: “I’m heartened by the first public statement by Commissioner Drew Harris, when he said he will, early on in his tenure, examine in detail the matter of garda resources and I understand a high-level meeting in that regard in taking place next week.”

The minister told the graduates that Drew Harris was a man of “huge ability and integrity” with a wealth of experience in policing, security and change management.

“As the first commissioner appointed from outside the State he will bring with him new ideas, new perspectives and I am confident that with your support he will lead An Garda Síochána to great success over the coming years.”