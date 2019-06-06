New Dublin city apartments will cost €3,700 a month to rent

A number of apartments in Dublin's Grand Canal Dock will be rented out at €3,700 per unit.

A quarter of the 120 apartments have already been snapped up.

The Opus building on Six Hanover Quay is in the heart of the docklands in an area that's quickly becoming known as Google Town

Located across from the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, an average two-bed apartment will be rented for €3,700.

Opus is launching the 120 apartments this week, with a quarter of the units already pre-let to a mix of individual and corporate tenants.

The Irish Times reports that prices for the four-bed penthouse have not yet been set but are likely to command five-figure monthly sums.

54 of the apartments have south facing water views, 11 have their own roof gardens and all units have floor to ceiling windows.