News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Bill aims to stop gangs from using children to deal drugs

New Bill aims to stop gangs from using children to deal drugs
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:46 AM

Attempts to stop gangs from using children to deal drugs have been unveiled.

Research has found kids as young as 8 are being used as runners in West Dublin.

Fianna Fáil wants to introduce new laws to help protect young people.

The party's spokesperson for National Drug Policy, John Curran, has prepared draft legislation to tackle the issue.

The Bill will aim to make it a criminal offence to purchase drugs from a person under the age of 18 or to cause a child to be in procession of drugs for the intent of sale and supply.

"At the beginning of the year, Blanchardstown Local Drug and Alcohol Task Force published research that many already knew to be the case: children as young as 8 were working as drug 'runners', with 10-year olds dealing drugs," said Mr Curran.

"The use of minors in drug distribution networks is appealing because, due to their age, there are fewer criminal consequences if they are caught.

"This Bill seeks to change that and in doing so, make it less attractive for those higher up the distribution chain from using young people in this manner."

Mr Curran added: "I hope that the combined effect of these two new offences will be to protect young people against getting involved in the drug economy."

READ MORE

Family of man killed in Cork city tented village 'are naturally devastated'

More on this topic

‘Codeine luring people into drug abuse’‘Codeine luring people into drug abuse’

Letter to the Editor: Medical Council benzo advice not in interest of patientsLetter to the Editor: Medical Council benzo advice not in interest of patients

Revenue seize drugs worth €27,000 at Portlaoise Mails CentreRevenue seize drugs worth €27,000 at Portlaoise Mails Centre

Arrest of Turkish dealer highlights scale of heroin trade hereArrest of Turkish dealer highlights scale of heroin trade here


TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

Emergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork cityEmergency services respond to flash floods in Douglas and Cork city

Rape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messagesRape trial hears of ‘help me’, ‘I’m hurt badly’ text messages

M8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhereM8 closed between Mitchelstown and Cahir due to flooding; Reports of localised flooding elsewhere

Varadkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll leadVaradkar’s approval rating tops 50% as Fine Gael maintain opinion poll lead


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »