News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Need for at least 20 emergency dental centres – Dental Association

Need for at least 20 emergency dental centres – Dental Association
Irish Dentistry Association Chief Fintan Hourihan: “We have very limited emergency facilities in dental hospitals in Dublin and Cork. They can’t cope with all of the emergencies that would otherwise be going into the regular family dental practice."
By Maresa Fagan
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 05:28 PM

A group representing dentists has called for the establishment of at least 20 dental centres across the country to provide emergency treatment during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Irish Dental Association (IDA), which represents 2,000 public and private dentists across the country, is currently liaising with the Department of Health and HSE on its proposals.

The IDA said the establishment of dedicated regional centres would enable dentists to treat patients while minimising the risk of infection and would represent a “novel” solution to provide emergency care to patients.

IDA CEO Fintan Hourihan, said: “We have been speaking to the HSE and we understand that work is being done to develop that type of idea but nothing is confirmed or announced at this stage.

We certainly have raised it with the Department of Health and HSE. We understand the HSE is actively considering it."

The call for a regional network of emergency centres follows criticism of guidance issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) last week which stated that routine dentistry remains safe.

In a joint submission the IDA, Dental Council and Dublin and Cork Dental Schools questioned the advice given by the HPSC and this week confirmed that the majority of dentists have closed or scaled back services in order to protect both patients and staff.

“Dentists are taking a safety first approach and a lot of them are saying that on a precautionary basis they’re restricting the range of treatments provided,” Mr Hourihan told the Irish Examiner.

“We’ve a large number of dentists saying they would be happy to volunteer to work in those emergency centres. People who have their own clinics but have closed them or restricted their services,” he explained.

The IDA said the regional centres would not only maximise the protection of staff and patients but also make more efficient use of personal protective equipment (PPE), which is in short supply.

READ MORE

Nurse was browsing on-line shopping sites when patient fell and died, court told

Mr Hourihan said: “We have very limited emergency facilities in dental hospitals in Dublin and Cork. They can’t cope with all of the emergencies that would otherwise be going into the regular family dental practice."

He added that while the IDA could not quantify the demand for emergency services it envisaged that at least 20 such centres would be required across the country.

Mr Hourihan said: “Realistically we would say there would have to be at least 20 of these centres across the country. You wouldn’t be far off to have a requirement for one in every county."

The IDA also advised patients to contact their dentist directly if they have any dental issues or concerns.

Mr Hourihan said: “Our advice to anyone with dental issues is to make contact with their own dentist in the first instance who will provide guidance on whether it is something that can wait or requires further referral.”

The HSE was not available for comment at the time of going to press.

READ MORE

Family ordered to give spending details after 'troubling' report on handling of disabled man's multi-million settlement

More on this topic

School dental scheme failing childrenSchool dental scheme failing children

Dympna Kavanagh: The local dentist will now be the centre of oral careDympna Kavanagh: The local dentist will now be the centre of oral care

Prof Leo Stassen: Gaps in dental plan will cause damageProf Leo Stassen: Gaps in dental plan will cause damage

Schools’ dental programme: Failings say a lot about usSchools’ dental programme: Failings say a lot about us


TOPIC: Dental Health Crisis

More in this Section

'We are truly grateful' - HSE gets huge response to Be on Call for Ireland during Covid-19 epidemic'We are truly grateful' - HSE gets huge response to Be on Call for Ireland during Covid-19 epidemic

UCC and UCD to give free course to help more nurses treat coronavirus patientsUCC and UCD to give free course to help more nurses treat coronavirus patients

Mother has no 'plan B' for disabled child if she contracts Covid-19Mother has no 'plan B' for disabled child if she contracts Covid-19

Martin calls for greater restrictions on public gatheringsMartin calls for greater restrictions on public gatherings


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »