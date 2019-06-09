News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nearly 100 people survived cocaine overdoses last year

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 08:58 PM

Nearly 100 people survived cocaine overdoses last year as the number of cases jumped.

There were 98 cases compared to just 66 who were treated in hospital in 2017.

HSE figures published by the Sunday Times reveal the dramatic increase in poisoning cases involving the drug.

Janet Robinson from the Blanchardstown Drugs and Alcohol Task Force says dealers are now running a delivery service to bring cocaine to users:

"What we have also found in the last four years of our research is that cocaine is widely available and very easy to access.

"It is a phone call away. If people are partying at the weekend and they know the right people, cocaine can actually be brought to the party quite easily," she said.

