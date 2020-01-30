News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Navy man who died during rescue mission remembered on 30th anniversary

Navy man who died during rescue mission remembered on 30th anniversary
The Drogheda/Slane ONE branch members with members of the Quinn family - sisters Margaret Quinn, Angela Dunne, Kathleen Quinn, and grandniece Jodi Kenneally - at the Naval Base Haulbowline. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 05:35 PM

Serving sailors and former comrades of a Navy man who died helping to save the crew of a Spanish trawler held a special commemoration to remember him 30 years to the day of the tragedy.

They gathered for a special wreath-laying ceremony at Naval Service headquarters at Haulbowline Island in Cork harbour to honour Leading Seaman Michael Quinn — the only fatality the navy has suffered in its numerous search and rescue operations during its 74-year history.

On the night of Jan 30, 1990 the Spanish fishing vessel Neusra Senora De Gardtoza (Our Lady of Gardtoza) ran aground on rocks on Roancarrigbeg in Bantry Bay during a violent storm.

The crew on the fishing vessel sent out a Mayday call on Marine VHF radio, which was responded to by LÉ Deirdre, under the command Lieutenant Commander Noel Goulding.

Once close, LÉ Deirdre launched a Gemini inflatable boat and two men volunteered to take it to the stricken vessel.

Leading Seaman Quinn, 27, and Able Seaman Paul Kellett, 31, who also attended the commemoration, set out in atrocious conditions.

The Gemini capsized after being hit by a large wave, tipping both men into the sea. Able Seaman Kellett managed to make it to shore, scrambling up into the rocks.

He was later picked up by a garda patrol car.

Meanwhile, an RAF Sea King helicopter, and some nearby merchant vessels joined in the search for his missing colleague.

READ MORE

Veterans support body claims there are 65 homeless veterans 'but true figure could be considerably higher'

The following morning, an Air Corps Dauphin helicopter, based in Shannon, recovered the body of Leading Seaman Quinn. The 16-strong crew of the Spanish fishing boat were rescued by helicopter.

The Spanish Cross of Naval Merit was posthumously awarded to Leading Seaman Quinn by the then King of Spain, Juan Carlos.

The Irish government awarded him a posthumous DSM (Distinguished Service Medal) 'in recognition of his unselfish bravery and devotion to duty.'

The Spanish deputy ambassador, Javier Gonzalez, attended the commemoration and laid one of four wreaths in memory of the sailor at a memorial in the base dedicated to all deceased members of the Naval Service.

Wreaths were also laid by Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, the Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Mick Malone, and one of Mr Quinn's three sisters, Angela Dunne.

At the same time, the crew of LÉ James Joyce laid a wreath at the spot where Leading Seaman Quinn's body was found.

Hundreds of Naval Service personnel formed a guard of honour at the ceremony.

Comrades of the Leading Seaman Quinn who were crewmembers of LÉ Deirdre also came to pay their respects.

A piper's lament was played. This was followed by a minute's silence and the playing of the last post.

READ MORE

Judge orders elderly woman with dementia be moved to daughter's home as family disagree on her place of care

More on this topic

Manpower crisis may leave two ships dockedManpower crisis may leave two ships docked

Warning of emergency helicopter service restrictionsWarning of emergency helicopter service restrictions

Record number leaving Defence ForcesRecord number leaving Defence Forces

Government told to bolster Naval Service to protect Irish maritime securityGovernment told to bolster Naval Service to protect Irish maritime security


TOPIC: Defence Forces

More in this Section

Insurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT testsInsurers 'will not add to inconvenience' of partially suspended NCT tests

Micheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of BrexitMicheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of Brexit

Funeral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrowFuneral of three McGinley children to take place tomorrow

Gardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigationGardaí travel to Romania as part of Frankie Dunne murder investigation


Lifestyle

She has her own sense of style, is counted as one of the country's fashion influences and has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram.Meet the nation's new 'Style Counsellor' and fashion sensation, Eileen Smith

Fermenting sounds very complicated but it is actually quite simple and is the process by which wine or beer is made.Currabinny Cooks: An introduction to fermenting

Padhraig O’Loughlin is a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the Mater Private, Cork.Working Life: Padhraig O’Loughlin, consultant orthopaedic surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »