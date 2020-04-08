News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

National Lottery extends time frame for prize claimants

National Lottery extends time frame for prize claimants
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 01:16 PM

Lotto winners will now have an additional three months to claim their prize.

The National Lottery is making the extension to encourage people to stay at home during the Covid-19 crisis.

This affects Lotto, Euromillions, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions players who won prizes in draws from January 9 up until the week of July 5.

People who won a prize on scratch card games that were due to expire in April will now have until August 1 to claim their winnings.

The prize claims extension also applies to winners who purchased their tickets in-store, online at www.lottery.ie and via the National Lottery App.

In a statement, The National Lottery asked "all players to keep tickets safe and "to continue to heed the advice of Government."

READ MORE

Gardaí issued with spit guards to protect them from Covid-19

More on this topic

Car parks at Cork beaches to close for Easter weekendCar parks at Cork beaches to close for Easter weekend

Council issues tips for elderly on exercise while they cocoon during Covid-19Council issues tips for elderly on exercise while they cocoon during Covid-19

Covid-19 crisis means employment law is in 'unchartered waters'Covid-19 crisis means employment law is in 'unchartered waters'

Report highlights Ireland's 'worrying' reliance on other countries for PPE supplyReport highlights Ireland's 'worrying' reliance on other countries for PPE supply


LottoCoronavirusTOPIC: Coronavirus