Murder investigation underway after man killed in Louth shooting

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 07:02 AM

A murder investigation is underway in CoLouth after a man was shot dead yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after Keith Brannigan was shot a number of times as he worked on the decking of a mobile home at the front of the caravan park.

Shots were fired from a car which then drove off at speed. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

A number of stray bullets hit parked cars but there were no other injuries.

It is believed the killing is linked to the ongoing feud in Drogheda. The victim is said to be a close associate of a leading gang figure.

Gardaí have logged over 90 incidents relating to the feud to date, including two attempted murders and a number of petrol bomb attacks.

Locals are said to be worried that this apparent escalation will lead to further violence in the community.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach says anyone who can help Gardaí with their investigation needs to come forward.

"Clogherhead is a beautiful coastal village and a great tourism area," said Mr Breathnach.

"It could have been people who had no direct involvement in this particular feud [being hurt].

"I'm again calling on the public to help An Garda Síochána to bring these perpetrators to justice."

