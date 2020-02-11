News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Multiple collisions in mid-west as hail and sleet sweep across the area

The scene of one of three collisions on the M18 that occurred following heavy hail showers. Pictures: Pat Flynn
By Pat Flynn
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 05:33 PM

Emergency services have dealt with a number of collisions on the M18 in counties Clare and Galway as the country remains under a status yellow snow and ice warning.

Heavy hail showers were reported around the time each of today’s incidents occurred.

In the first accident, at around 10.30am, two cars spun out of control close to junction 15 at Crusheen. Units of the fire brigade from Gort, Co Galway and Ennis in Clare responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí. No one was injured in that incident.

Emergency services, including fire crews from Gort and Loughrea and Ennis station in Clare, attended an incident on the M18 near Kiltiernan.

A car left the road, overturned and collided with an SOS roadside emergency telephone. The driver of that vehicle also escaped uninjured.

At around 2.00pm, a car spun out of control and struck the central crash barrier on the M18 at Ballyline on the M18 between Barefield and Crusheen. Fire crews from Ennis, Shannon Town and Gort also attended the incident.

The motorway was closed for almost an hour while emergency services dealt with the collision. The car’s fuel tank was ruptured in the impact and contaminated the road surface. The driver was not injured.

Collisions were also reported on the M7 in Co Tipperary.

Meanwhile, in north Co Clare, a van was blown off the road yesterday after the driver was taken by surprise by a wind gust.

The driver of this van had a lucky escape after it was blown off the road before overturning into a farmer’s filed near the Cliffs of Moher in North Clare yesterday.
The man had a lucky escape in the incident which occurred on the R478 road close to the carpark for the Cliffs of Moher. The road is about 700 feet above sea leave and prone to being affected by high winds.

The company confirmed that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not hurt while a spokesman also thanked a local farmer who rendered assistance to the man.

