Mountain in Northern Ireland could be hiding US nuclear weapons

Newly declassified files have revealed that Dublin's most senior intelligence official advised the government that a Northern Ireland mountain may be hiding US nuclear weapons.

The Express reports the files also show that Margaret Thatcher warned Northern Ireland's Police Chief that she would not send "her boys over in waves to be killed."

Ireland's Director of Intelligence at the time, Colonel L Buckley, was asked to brief the then Foreign Minister Peter Barry about the possibility in 1983.

Buckley said the military base at Benbradagh Mountain in Derry was considered to be the perfect spot for weaponisation.

The documents have been released to the National Archives.