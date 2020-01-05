News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Motorcyclist killed in Co Limerick collision named as gardaí appeal for witnesses

By David Raleigh
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 09:10 PM

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed in a head on collision with an oncoming van in Co Limerick earlier this evening.

The collision occurred outside the village of Dromkeen on the N24, between Tipperary and Limerick, shortly before 5pm, Saturday.

The deceased, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was named locally as Maurice Fehilly, (54), from Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

A second motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A third motorcyclist was not injured.

There was no report of the driver of the van being injured.

“There were three motorcyclists on the road during the time of this incident. However one of these motorcyclist’s was not involved in any collision,” a garda spokesman said.

A source further revealed that gardai believe the three motorcyclists were traveling in convoy behind another vehicle just before the fatal collision occurred.

Munster Regional Communications Centre received a report of the collision at 4.57pm and deployed two units attached to Cappamore Fire Station.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two motorcycles and a van that occurred at approximately 5pm today Saturday 4th January 2020 outside Dromkeen in Co Limerick.”

“The driver of a motorcycle, a man in his early 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“A post mortem will be conducted at a later date at University Hospital Limerick.”

“Another male motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.”

The road was closed until Sunday morning to allow a garda Forensic Collision Investigator (FCI) carry out an examination of the road.

Garda FCIs are trained to forensically reconstruct road traffic collisions to assist investigating gardai in ascertaining the cause of collisions.

Gardaí appealed “particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm, to come forward”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

