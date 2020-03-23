News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Mother has no 'plan B' for disabled child if she contracts Covid-19

Mother has no 'plan B' for disabled child if she contracts Covid-19
Brenda O’Connell-Barry with her son, Fionn, whom she cares for full-time, and her husband, Trevor. Fionn has a rare condition that can cause severe epilepsy.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 04:20 PM

The mother of a severely disabled child is scared about becoming ill with Covid-19, because there is no “plan B” for her son’s care.

“I am really worried about what will happen to Fionn, if I become ill,” said Brenda O’Connell Barry, a former recipient of the Cork Carer of the Year award.

Fionn, 5, has a rare genetic mutation, known as NACC1, a neurodevelopmental disorder that can cause severe epilepsy.

Brenda cares for Fionn full-time, at their home in Ballyhea, near Charleville, in north Cork, while her husband, Trevor, works as an electrician in a factory in Shannon, Co Clare.

Fionn, who was born prematurely, at 36 weeks, in August 2014, has a tube in his stomach for liquids and medication, because he has difficulty swallowing.

"He cannot walk, stand, or even sit unaided. He cannot talk and has a visual impairment.

“No-one can care for Fionn if I get sick. I have lupus myself, so I am immuno-suppressed and it may have an impact on my ability to recover, if I contract Covid-19,” said Brenda.

“Trevor has to keep working for as long as he can, because we have a mortgage and the provider is not offering a payment break because of Covid-19.

Fionn O'Connell, 5, who has a rare neurodevelopmental disorder
Fionn O'Connell, 5, who has a rare neurodevelopmental disorder

"We also have a substantial credit union loan that we are paying back every week,” Brenda says.

Brenda has nursing support during the week and if she lost that, she would not be able to cope.

READ MORE

CARI dog to accompany children giving evidence

“Fionn was vomiting over a few days last week and then he got very agitated over the weekend. He did not sleep at all.

"The nursing support lets us get a bit of sleep. If I was to lose that because of coronavirus, I don’t know how long I could keep going,” she says.

Many people like Brenda have contacted Family Carers Ireland, worried about what might happen if they or their loved-ones contract the coronavirus and have to self-isolate.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Catherine Cox, said family carers need to know how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the home, as well having a step-by-step plan on what to do if a family member is unable to continue caring.

The organisation has an emergency guide to help carers be prepared for such eventualities and is now urging the HSE to present a clear protocol on how the health service will deal with such cases.

Another major concern for family carers is the shortage of personal protective equipment, such as hand-sanitiser gel and gloves.

Family carers are also worried that they may be unable to access medicines, incontinence pads, catheters, diet supplements, and other items, as the situation worsens.

READ MORE

'If Willow gets Covid-19, she hasn't a hope': Mum of vulnerable child laughed at for wearing mask

More on this topic

Home decoration: Six vintage items every home should haveHome decoration: Six vintage items every home should have

How to become a court-appointed care representativeHow to become a court-appointed care representative

Clodagh Finn: Leap Day is the day for the lost art of pottering

Fed up with that overflowing wardrobe? Put order on closet chaosFed up with that overflowing wardrobe? Put order on closet chaos


TOPIC: Home care

More in this Section

'We are truly grateful' - HSE gets huge response to Be on Call for Ireland during Covid-19 epidemic'We are truly grateful' - HSE gets huge response to Be on Call for Ireland during Covid-19 epidemic

UCC and UCD to give free course to help more nurses treat coronavirus patientsUCC and UCD to give free course to help more nurses treat coronavirus patients

Martin calls for greater restrictions on public gatheringsMartin calls for greater restrictions on public gatherings

Two men who raped 'blind drunk' student jailed for nine yearsTwo men who raped 'blind drunk' student jailed for nine years


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »