News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More than 6,500 abortions carried out in Ireland in 2019

More than 6,500 abortions carried out in Ireland in 2019
144 abortions took place as there was a risk to the life of the child or woman.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 01:11 PM

6,666 abortions were carried out in Ireland in 2019.

It was the first year the service was made legally available in Ireland.

New figures from the Department of Health show 6,666 abortions were carried out in the year since the new laws were introduced.

More than 6,500 of these took place during early pregnancy, while 144 happened as there was a risk to the life of the child or woman.

625 terminations were carried out in January, which was the highest monthly figure recorded last year.

The lowest figure of 490 was recorded in February.

2,493 women who had an abortion in the Republic last year had an address in Dublin.

606 said they were from Cork, 295 from Kildare and 280 from Galway.

The Department of Health says 67 women from Northern Ireland had travelled here for the service.

On January 1st 2019, laws allowing for abortion in Ireland came in to force.

It followed the repeal of the Eighth Amendment in May the previous year.

READ MORE

At least one woman a day still travelling abroad for abortion care

More on this topic

British MPs approve abortion guidelines for Northern IrelandBritish MPs approve abortion guidelines for Northern Ireland

At least one woman a day still travelling abroad for abortion careAt least one woman a day still travelling abroad for abortion care

Stormont must accept new abortion rules made in Westminster, Northern Ireland minister saysStormont must accept new abortion rules made in Westminster, Northern Ireland minister says

Disability rights activist urges MPs to reject NI abortion regulationsDisability rights activist urges MPs to reject NI abortion regulations

TOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Those attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’NeillThose attending Bobby Storey’s funeral must observe social distancing – O’Neill

Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'Six new cases associated with international travel as CMO warns of 'worrying trend'

Groups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the NorthGroups of up to 30 to be permitted to gather outdoors in the North

Businesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopenBusinesses getting back to 'normal' as shops, restaurants and salons reopen


Lifestyle

With Spotify having bought the Ringer and its slew of podcasts, and subsequently the Joe Rogan Experience, which will go exclusive on the service later in the year, the business of podcasts has never been bigger.Podcast Corner: Patreon and other methods of making money

Feelings from the death of several close family members in recent years have been channelled into music, writes Pet O'Connell More questions than answers in Mary Greene's song of loss

As Hamilton hits our screens, Christoper Jackson tells Esther McCarthy what it was like to star in the smash-hit musical that suddenly feels more relevant than everHamilton star Chris Jackson: 'It's not for the oppressed to rationalise the mindset of the oppressor'

The extended ban on J1 visas is depriving students of a rite of passage. Kieran O’Mahony recalls his, 25 years agoLooking back on a J1-way ticket to summer fun in the States

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »