More than 400 children sought Pieta House aid

More than 400 people under the age of 18 contacted Pieta House in Cork last year for support services.

Clinical manager Sylvia O'Driscoll Wong, with staff members, Sophie O’Callaghan, Darran Coyle Garde, Meg Twohig, Lorraine Gilroy, and Mairead O’Hea at Pieta House, Shanakiel, Cork. Pictures: Dan Linehan

They were part of a group of 1,252 people to access services provided by the charity last year.

The figures, revealed by clinical manager Sylvia O'Driscoll-Wong, represent a significant increase in the numbers accessing the charities services since it began operations in Cork in December 2013.

In 2014, its first full year of operation in Cork, Pieta House met 482 people.

Ms O'Driscoll-Wong said that anywhere between 70 and 100 people are being seen every day by therapists in Cork.

The new facility for Pieta House at Shanakiel, Cork.

Much of the increase is driven by a large number of young people and teenagers contacting the charity. Concerns about self-esteem, exam stress and, primarily, social media bullying are a driving force, according to Sylvia O'Driscoll-Wong, clinical manager at Pieta House.

Having an online service helps too as many young people simply won't pick up a phone and ask for help, she explained. In all, 429 people aged 18 or under contacted Pieta House Cork last year.

Sophie O’Callaghan, Mairead O’Hea, and Lorraine Gilroy in the Pieta House office.

"Predominantly teenagers, they come in with self-esteem issues, suffering from bullying, school stress and identity issues," she said.

"Social media bullying is a big thing. They feel that they are no longer safe in their own homes: bullies can get in through their screens, through their phones."

Ms O'Driscoll-Wong said that they can 'lift that fear' quite quickly once they intervene but that it is a major concern when it comes to young people.

- For further information on Pieta House and its services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.