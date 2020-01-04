More than 3,700 children among 10,448 homeless

Latest homelessness figures show there were 10,448 people living in emergency accommodation last November, including 3,752 children.

The monthly figures, published later than usual, show a slight fall in the overall homeless population compared with last October, when a record 10,514 people were without a home.

The latest figures, published by the Department of Housing, show 1,685 families were homeless last November, also down from the figure for October.

The slight fall in overall homelessness is unlikely to quell criticism of the Government response to the crisis. Earlier this week, Dublin City Independent councillor and CEO of the Inner City Helping Homeless organisation, Anthony Flynn, told local radio in the capital the brief should now go to the Taoiseach’s office.

“What we need is a solid reaction,” he said. “The Taoiseach needs to come out on front on this.”

Wayne Stanley, spokesperson for Simon Communities, said homelessness in the West of the country had increased by 20% over the last year, with a 12% rise in Cork and Kerry, while there was a 14% rise in the number of homeless single adults.

The latest figures show 4,509 homeless adults in Dublin, with the South-West having the second-highest number with 592.

Nationally, 3,494 adults were in private emergency accommodation such as hotels, while 3,282 people were in supported temporary accommodation.

Outside of Dublin, Cork had the highest number of people in emergency accommodation, with 437. The South-West, which comprises Cork and Kerry, also had the second-highest number of homeless children, with 289.