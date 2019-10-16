News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More than 2,000 inmates receiving methadone treatment

More than 2,000 inmates receiving methadone treatment
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 06:30 AM

The number of inmates on a methadone treatment programme across the prison system last year was the highest since 2012.

Figures contained in a new tender document issued by the Irish Prison Service (IPS) shows that 2,080 prisoners received drug treatment (methadone) last year, including 436 in Mountjoy and 210 in the adjoining Dochas women’s prison. The last time the annual figure was above 2,000 was when 2,176 inmates received treatment in 2012.

The details are contained in a newly published tender for the provision of addiction pharmacist services in Mountjoy and the Dochas prison on a 365 days a year basis for the next four years. The service is estimated to cost around €1.8m and the contract is due to begin in the first quarter of next year.

All pharmacists must have three years’ relevant experience in drug addiction treatment and a site visit is due to take place for interested parties later this month. It is estimated by the IPS that between 170 and 180 inmates receive methadone on a daily basis in Mountjoy, with 60 to 65 receiving the same in Dochas.

According to the tender: “Ensuring continuation of treatment between prison and the community is essential in supporting the efficacy of interventions that have been commenced in either setting.

The IPS has an agreed protocol with the HSE for the seamless transition of prisoners established on drug treatment into community drug treatment settings.

“It is the policy of the Irish Prison Service that where a person committed to prison gives a history of opiate use and tests positive for opioids, they are offered a medically assisted symptomatic detoxification, if clinically indicated.

“There is no waiting list for a detox as there is no dependency on community place availability.”

Patients can discuss other treatment options that include stabilisation on methadone maintenance for persons who wish to continue on maintenance while in prison and when they return to the community on release.

“The Medical Unit at Mountjoy Prison, circa 50 beds, is being used for drug treatment programmes exclusively,” according to the tender.

“The services available include the Drug Treatment Programme (DTP) which is a nine week programme with up to 6 programmes being facilitated in the Medical Unit, Mountjoy Prison annually. Other services available include Slow Detox and Stabilisation and Relapse Programmes."

More on this topic

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year

Probe into how prison governor appointedProbe into how prison governor appointed

Michael Clifford: Unlocking the key to Ethel Gavin's jail moveMichael Clifford: Unlocking the key to Ethel Gavin's jail move

Rise in drugs and weapons in prisonsRise in drugs and weapons in prisons


TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Man, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrestedMan, 30s, dies following stabbing incident in Dublin; two men arrested

One northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface floodingOne northbound lane of M8 reopens following surface flooding

Councillors who bowed out at May's local elections to receive retirement gratuitiesCouncillors who bowed out at May's local elections to receive retirement gratuities

Brexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists GovernmentBrexit deal can be negotiated in time for EU summit, insists Government


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »