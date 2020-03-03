News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

More gardaí promised for understaffed sex crime unit

More gardaí promised for understaffed sex crime unit
Margo Noonan, Advaned Nurse Practioner in the Sexual Assualt Forensic Eaamination and Treatment Unit at the Stouth Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
By Neil Michael
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 06:20 AM

After being unable to take on any new cases last year, the size of the Cork Garda sex crime unit is to be almost doubled to enable it to investigate more cases.

Less than half of sexual offence investigations have been taken on by the county’s Divisional Protective Services Unit (PSU) so far this year. To counter this, Garda management has said the unit will be beefed up over the coming months with an extra two detective sergeants and nine gardaí.

Superintendent Michael Comyns said: “I want to reassure the public that anyone who reports any incident to An Garda Síochána, that it will be investigated with the compassion and discretion that it deserves.”

Sources have said that other detective units are having to take on extra workload as a result of resourcing issues at the unit.

Speaking at Templemore recently, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was aware Cork has had a heavy workload over the last year “in respect of some very serious criminality” and he accepted this “has put pressure on detective resources”.

Margo Noonan, advanced nurse practitioner at Cork’s South Infirmary Sexual Assault Unit, said: “It’s very disturbing that the unit is not properly resourced.

“It needs more staff, and there will be no improvement in Cork until resources are put into that unit.”

“The officers who work in it do a brilliant job and make a great difference, but there is only so much they can do.”

A Garda spokesperson said: “During 2019, the PSU in Cork City were unable to take on additional cases due to a number of complex investigations, which involved an immense workload.

“Since the beginning of 2020, over 40% of the incidents that would fall under the Pulse category of ‘sexual offences’ have been taken on by the PSU in Cork. Sanction has been given to hold a competition over the coming months to add additional resources into the PSU in Cork.

“It is possible that this will be done over a phased basis, but the ultimate goal is to have one inspector, four sergeants, and 20 gardaí.”

If the extra staff materialise, it would represent a big boost from the numbers as of November 2019 — one inspector, two detective sergeants, and 11 gardaí.

More on this topic

Former facility director calls for report into handling of allegations against Edward BryanFormer facility director calls for report into handling of allegations against Edward Bryan

Paedophile worked with kids school despite concernsPaedophile worked with kids school despite concerns

Raising concerns: How a sex offender was able to stay working with young peopleRaising concerns: How a sex offender was able to stay working with young people

‘If someone is vulnerable, vultures are waiting’ - Head of sexual assault treatment unit‘If someone is vulnerable, vultures are waiting’ - Head of sexual assault treatment unit


TOPIC: Sexual violence

More in this Section

Labour has 'lost the trust' of voters says leadership candidatesLabour has 'lost the trust' of voters says leadership candidates

Greens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorwayGreens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorway

Toddler dies and mother and child injured during farmhouse stabbingToddler dies and mother and child injured during farmhouse stabbing

Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »