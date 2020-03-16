More gardaí on streets as virus fight stepped up

Garda HQ say its initial response to the Covid-19 crisis will see a 20% increase in garda availability, resulting in more checkpoints generally and greater visibility in rural areas.

This is expected to be achieved by longer shifts, the accelerated use of student gardaí, and the hiring of an additional 200 vehicles.

The new system also includes measures to try to slow and limit the outbreak of Covid-19 within the organisation — but many commanders still expect significant numbers could be affected.

The first batch of student gardaí is due to be attested, or sworn in as gardaí, this Thursday or Friday after only completing half their training.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey spoke to gardaí at Store Street Garda Station in Dublin’s north central division at 7am as the force’s new contingency roster kicked in.

The plan, announced by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris last Friday, replaces the current 10-hour shift over five units (two of them resting) with a new 12-hour shift over four units (two resting).

Under the new roster, the local divisional commander can either split the fifth shift over the four units or assign it to rural duties.

Garda HQ said the measures will result in a “20% uplift” in garda resources available.

Under the new Garda plan:

325 student gardaí will be attested early — with 200 from of the ‘senior’ batch (who have done 16-17 weeks training) expected to be sworn in this Thursday or Friday and 125 from the ‘junior’ group (who have completed five-six weeks);

210 private cars have been hired, which will be marked up with the Garda sign and crest to provide support to gardaí in responding to certain incidents, such as concerns in rural areas regarding vulnerable people, but will not be used in patrols or any rumoured ‘lockdown’ misinformation on social media;

More checkpoints are supposed to be conducted to reassure the community and show criminals — including feuding gangs — they are about.

Garda sources said 600,000 gloves and hand sanitisers were being delivered to divisions, as well as a small quantity of masks and white suits.

The masks will be handed out to any prisoners who are displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

Public areas of garda stations also have signs informing people to keep their distance and hand sanitisers are being provided. Where public areas are small, some people will be asked to wait outside.

Garda bosses are aware the longer shifts will place an even greater strain on members with children, but said local commanders will try and accommodate this through either split shifts or night shifts.

Officers said that, under the old roster system, there was a lot of crossover between shifts, whereas under the new system the units are independent, limiting the risk of cross-contamination.

Garda sources rejected claims on social media of a lockdown and the use of the army to patrol streets, saying army personnel were an aid for the HSE, such as contract tracing and building testing facilities.