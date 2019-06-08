News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Modest Katie Taylor 'not a fan of honorary statue'

Saturday, June 08, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Katie Taylor isn't a fan of having a statue erected in her honour.

That's according to a local councillor who discussed the matter with the champion boxer's family following her triumphant win in New York last weekend.

Last night, thousands of fans lined the streets of Bray to welcome home the undisputed champion of the world, following her defeat of Belgian Delfine Persoon. Katie said: "The support I get in this town is incredible. It is always great to come back here."

Bray Councillor Joe Behan said there's a desire to honour Katie's achievements, but that her family may not be keen on a statue.

"I discussed it with (Katie's mother) Bridget in the airport and I would say initially the reaction might be it's not something (Katie) would necessarily want to have happen at this stage," he said.

He added that it was essential any such honour is agreed in consultation with Katie and her family.

He said the cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council would talk to Katie and her family and see "if there's some appropriate artwork - whether it's a statue, a mural or something else - that Katie would be happy with so that we would have a lasting reminder of her fantastic achievements at amateur and professional level.

"In due course, I'm sure we'll be able to do something."

