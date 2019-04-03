NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Mobile phones confiscated in court

By Anne Lucey
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A judge has warned the public coming to court that mobile phones will be confiscated unless they are switched off in his court room.

A ban on mobile phone use by the public was introduced last November, but breaches of the direction still occur.

Yesterday, two mobile phones were confiscated from members of the public sitting in Killarney District Courtroom after the phones rang loudly during proceedings at the regular first Tuesday sitting of the court, which is part of District Number 17.

READ MORE

Latest: Corbyn 'very happy' to meet May to agree plan for Brexit deal

Last November, the chief justice, Frank Clarke, announced a ban on texting or using social media in courtrooms. Phone use is confined strictly to bona fide members of the press and lawyers.

A spokesperson for the courts service said the direction applies to all courts and mobile phone use by members of the public is banned in all courts.

Bona fide members of the press were allowed phone use because they knew the rules that applied to court proceedings and court reporting and what they can and cannot tweet, the spokesman said.

Most people coming into court made sure phones were off, the courts service spokesman said. However, phones going off and interrupting the court still occurs in Kerry during court proceedings, at both district and circuit court levels.

READ MORE

O'Driscoll: Beirne 'milking' penalty 'not a good look for our game'

Yesterday two phones were confiscated in the District Court in Killarney after Judge David Waters ordered gardaí to “seize” the loudly ringing phones.

The judge then issued a general warning to the public to switch the phones off or they would be confiscated.

“Don’t text or look at phones in court,” said Judge Waters.

The confiscated phones were handed back at the end of the proceedings.

More on this topic

Mother in fear of son who ‘will drink again’

Warrant for father’s arrest over child neglect

Court hears children aged two, four and six found in squalor at drug fuelled house party in Cork

"Like being hit by a bus": Husband of woman suing over alleged smear misdiagnosis reveals family's pain

More in this Section

2,800 will be diagnosed with bowel cancer this year

Facebook chief meets with senior politicians in Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald defends Sinn Féin's 'abstentionism mandate' in Westminster

Victims of Ireland’s worst fire tragedy ask for new inquest


Lifestyle

Are banana peels the next big thing in vegan meat replacements?

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns, 6 style rules we’ve learnt from our favourite sisters

Matt Jones: Carving his own niche

GameTech: Crafted World will put a smile on your face

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »