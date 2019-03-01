Minister seeks submissions in row over selection process for nominee to Horse Racing Ireland board

The Minister for Agriculture is to consider submissions from both parties involved in a legal row over the process used by the body that represents Irish racehorse owners to select its representative to the board of Horse Racing Ireland.

Businessman James Gough, who has been the Association of Irish Racehorse Owner's (AIRO) nominee to the board of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) since 2015, has brought High Court proceedings against the association over how it intends to select its nominee to the HRI board.

James Gough

Mr Gough wants to be re-nominated to the board of HRI, which is the governning body for Irish horseracing but claims that AIRO's council has prevented his name being put forward to the 2000 strong membership.

He claims that another person's name has been put forward to the members as the AIRO's nominee to the board of HRI.

He claims the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is legally obliged to determine this dispute.

The AIRO, which had denied Mr Gough's claims had argued in correspondence that its nomination process is valid and has been done in accordance with the organisation's rules.

Mr Gough of Cois Fharraige, Silverbeach, Gormanston, Co Meath has sought orders including an injunction restraining AIRO from holding a general meeting of its members for the sole purpose of electing a nominee to sit on HRI's board until the Minister had determined the matter.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Mr Gough, represented by Arthur Cunningham Bl, also seeks an order restraining AIRO from nominating a member to the board of HRI

The matter was briefly mentioned before the High Court today.

Counsel told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds the Minister, noting the dispute that has arisen, has agreed to accept submissions from both Mr Gough and the AIRO on the appropriate method of election for nominating a representative to the board of HRI.

As a result of the Minister's invitation, both sides agreed that the matter could be adjourned.

Frank Crean Bl for the AIRO said his side hopes the matter will not trouble the court when it returns in four weeks time.

The AIRO also extended its undertaking, not to proceed with the meeting where the nominee for appointment to the board of HRI is due to be selected, for an additional period of four weeks.