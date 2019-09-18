News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister says it would be 'inappropriate' to intervene as PBP call for ban on evictions

Minister says it would be 'inappropriate' to intervene as PBP call for ban on evictions
Richard Boyd Barrett TD and Dublin Renters Union protest outside offices of Vulture Fund Val Issuer Dac on Molesworth Street, Dublin with tents outside calling it ‘Tent City’. Pictures: am Boal/Rollingnews.ie
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has claimed he can do nothing to stop vulture funds from swooping on renters and evicting them from their homes amid warnings the existing laws are "riddled with loopholes".

Mr Murphy repeatedly said it would be "inappropriate" for him to directly intervene in the cases after being heavily criticised by Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

Solidarity-People Before Profit staged a "tent protest" outside a vulture fund's office yards away from Leinster House. During a morning Dáil debate Mr Boyd Barrett said the Government must act to address the growing problem.

Pointing to three groups of people in the Dáil public gallery who have been evicted or face eviction from their homes after vulture funds told them to leave, he said the crisis must be addressed immediately.

What are you going to do to stop these vulture funds? All of these cases show the law is riddled with loopholes. They have a lack of compassion and humanity.

"They don't want to be landlords, they don't care about making people homeless. We need a ban on the evictions on sale, a tightening up of refurbishment, and an anti-evictions bill," Mr Boyd Barrett said.

Mr Murphy said he understood the concerns facing individuals involved and that "I feel very sorry for those people" who are in the grip of the situation.

‘Tent City’ represents what the Dublin Renters' Union claim is the outcome of vulture funds operating in Dublin and else where making people homeless.
‘Tent City’ represents what the Dublin Renters' Union claim is the outcome of vulture funds operating in Dublin and else where making people homeless.

However, despite repeated calls for action, the Housing Minister said he was "precluded from intervening" in individual cases and that the existing laws were backed by the Dáil, not just himself.

The debate also saw Mr Murphy face criticism over the Government's "affordable" housing plans.

Independents4Change TD Joan Collins said it is "impossible" for people to buy homes in Dublin, saying:

Prices for a two-bedroom house in O'Devaney Gardens would be between €270,000 to €315,000 while prices for a three-bedroom house would be between €300,000 and €350,000

"Does the Minister not realise that the mean average wage is €37,000 and that 64% of workers earn less than that? The median average income is €27,000. These workers will never have a chance. It is outrageous," she said.

Mr Murphy said not all "affordable" homes are this price, and that "most of the affordable homes will be priced at less than €310,000".

READ MORE

Landlord asked tenant for sex in lieu of rent, Dáil hears

More on this topic

Increase in planning permissions granted for apartmentsIncrease in planning permissions granted for apartments

Housing slowdown fear despite upbeat CSO dataHousing slowdown fear despite upbeat CSO data

First-time buyers earning more than €80,000 account for more than a third of all mortgage drawdownsFirst-time buyers earning more than €80,000 account for more than a third of all mortgage drawdowns

Residents band together to restore homes in bid to prevent evictionResidents band together to restore homes in bid to prevent eviction


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Balaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demoBalaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demo

Abducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co FermanaghAbducted businessman beaten and dumped on road in Co Fermanagh

Garda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylightGarda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylight

Inquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informerInquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informer


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »