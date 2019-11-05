News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Minister launches service to make condoms freely available in colleges

Minister launches service to make condoms freely available in colleges
(L-R) Maeve O’Brien Acting Programme Lead, HSE Sexual Health & Crisis Pregnancy Programme (SHCPP), Minister for Health, Simon Harris, Róisín O'Donovan, Vice-President for Welfare at USI, and Anita Ghafoor-Butt, HSE SHCPP Communications Manager, pictured at the launch of the National Condom Distribution Service.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 04:32 PM

The majority of colleges across the country will soon have free condom dispensers on campus.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has today launched the roll-out of the National Condom Distribution Service in a bid to reduce unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections.

Third-level institutions can from today order free condom dispensers from the HSE, as well as information leaflets about how to the use the contraception correctly.

Mr Harris said the service marks a "new milestone".

He thanked the HSE and third-level staff and students for their roles in getting the programme up-and-running.

Minister Harris observed: "It is essential we continue to make improvements in sexual education and remove barriers to contraception.

"This will reduce crisis pregnancies and reduce the rates of sexually transmitted infections."

Helen Deely, acting assistant national director for HSE Health and Wellbeing added: "This scheme is about increasing opportunities for young people in third-level settings to make safer-sex choices if they are sexually active.

"We are really pleased that third-level colleges across the country have responded positively to engaging with this scheme; and support our endeavour to increase consistent condom use among young people."

The new service comes amid ongoing calls for the Government to increase access to contraception, following a recommendation from the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment.

The committee's final report expressed concerns about the cost of contraception, suggesting it can be "prohibitive" for anybody "on the cusp of qualifying for a medical card".

It proposed making the "most effective method of contraception" available free of charge.

A public consultation on the issue took place earlier this year.

READ MORE

Dáil suspended as row breaks out over effort to change rules governing approval of Bills

More on this topic

Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sexSex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoffSex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

Sex File: Sex doesn’t have to be taken too seriouslySex File: Sex doesn’t have to be taken too seriously


sexual healthcondomsTOPIC: Sex advice

More in this Section

'If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon''If you're not getting in trouble, you're not doing your job right': Tubridy and Kenny recall a 'legend and icon'

Union calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threatUnion calls for dedicated transport police unit after string of attacks on bus drivers, including rape threat

Boil water notice re-issued for 600,000 peopleBoil water notice re-issued for 600,000 people

Man who threatened to kill and bite the nose off garda jailed for four yearsMan who threatened to kill and bite the nose off garda jailed for four years


Lifestyle

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

Sam Wylie-Harris heads to the South of France to find out more about Gérard Bertrand’s medicinal methods in the vineyard.Biodynamic wines: Everything you need to know about this holistic approach to winemaking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »