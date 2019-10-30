'Mind your own business in future,' judge tells Al Porter as he is spared jail for obstructing arrest

Comedian Al Porter has been spared jail for trying to prevent a Garda arresting a man in Dublin city centre.

The comedian, actor, and radio personality, who presented programmes on TodayFM and Blind Date on TV3 was arrested following an incident in the early hours of October 6 last.

He believed he had been acting the "peacemaker" but was given a stern warning to “mind your own business in future” by Judge Flann Brennan at Dublin District Court today.

He was prosecuted under his real name, Alan Kavanagh.

Dressed in a purple sweater, white shirt, black trousers and black shoes, he pleaded guilty to a Public Order Act charge for wilfully obstructing an officer at Camden Street.

The celebrity, 26, with an address at Raheen Park, Springfield, Tallaght, did not have to give evidence.

His legal representative confirmed the matter had been discussed with gardaí and the accused was pleading guilty.

Court sergeant Gail Smith furnished the court with the certificate detailing the comedian’s arrest and the charging procedure.

Following his arrest, he had been granted station bail to appear at the district court today.

Garda Sergeant Smith told Judge Flann Brennan that at 2.45am on October 6 a group of young men began shouting at gardaí on patrol on Wexford Street.

Gardaí stopped them and one of the people was getting arrested when the defendant “intervened” and then said, “No” and that “he did not think he should be arrested”.

The prosecuting Garda was Donnacha Crowe.

The court heard Mr Kavanagh was arrested “for interfering with the arrest” but he was later released.

The court was told the defendant was very apologetic. He returned to the Garda station twice to say sorry.

His lawyer said he had been “trying to be the peacemaker” and it was a “momentary aberration”.

In a mitigation plea, Judge Brennan was asked to note the defendant was very apologetic and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The defence asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, and he was prepared to make a donation to the court poor box.

The judge noted he had no prior convictions and has not come to further Garda attention.

“Mr Kavanagh, don’t do anything as foolish as this again, mind your own business in future,” Judge Brennan warned him.

“I will find the facts proven and dismiss. This is the only time I will give you a chance,,” he told the comedian who thanked the judge before he left the courtroom.