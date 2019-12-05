Migrants discovered on cargo ship at Waterford port thought to be Albania

Update 10.45am: Eight migrants discovered on a cargo ship in Waterford yesterday are believed to be from Albania.

The men, were discovered at Belview Port at around 4pm yesterday evening, and remain in Garda custody this morning.

The men face deportation depending on their status, and the outcome of a Garda investigation.

The eight men were discovered in the bulk hold of the ship and were not in a container, according to WLR FM's Damien Tiernan.

It is understood that the men are aged in their 20s.

"Talking to a number of people that work in the port late last night, they said that they were fit young men and in a good state," said Mr Tiernan.

"A couple of them were complaining that they were cold and hadn't eaten in the 22-hour journey over from France."

An investigation has been launched after eight migrants were discovered on a cargo ship in Waterford.

The men - who are believed to be from Eastern Europe - are said to be in good health.

The men were discovered hiding inside the bulk hold of a cargo ship in Belview, Co Waterford yesterday.

Their ages are not yet known and the ship itself was travelling from France to Ireland.

All eight are said to be in good medical health but it is still unclear where the men were headed or how they got on board the ship.

They have been arrested by Gardaí under immigration legislation.

Gardaí say they will continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery.