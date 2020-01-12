Migrant group welcomes closure of Limerick direct provision centre

A Limerick migrant group has welcomed the closure of a direct provision centre, but urged the Government to ensure minimum standards in all such facilities.

The Department of Justice has confirmed the closure of the Mount Trenchard direct provision centre in Foynes, Co Limerick at the end of next month.

In a statement, it said: “The contract with the service provider for Mount Trenchard ends in February. The Department will not be renewing the contract and will be re-accommodating all remaining residents in some of our other centres in the coming weeks.”

Migrant support group Doras said it had highlighted the “inhumane conditions” at the centre over the last six years and cited a report they published last December.

"It is regrettable that it has taken so long for this to happen," said Doras director John Lannon.

So many people have suffered in Mount Trenchard, both mentally and psychologically while the Department of Justice did nothing.

He called on the department to ensure minimum standards in all centres. Moreover, he urged officials to replace the “for-profit, broken system” of direct provision with a not-for-profit system.

He said time on asylum decisions had to be addressed: “Spending an indeterminate amount of time, often several years, effectively segregated from society, can negatively impact a person’s mental health and wellbeing, and creates barriers to integration and inclusion.”

He said there is “compelling evidence” to indicate the conditions at the Foynes centre were replicated in many other centres.

“We reiterate calls on the Department of Justice to ensure standards are immediately met in all centres,” said Mr Lannon.