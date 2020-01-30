Micheál Martin slams FG's 'cynical' suggestion that Ireland cannot change Govt because of Brexit

Micheál Martin has hit out at claims that Fianna Fáil could not manage Brexit if in government and attacked “cynical and desperate” attempts to politicise Britain's EU exit.

He defended Fianna Fáil 's role in addressing Brexit and said his party, since 2015, had offered proposals to prepare for a possible Brexit.

During a speech to the Institute of International and European Affairs, Mr Martin also emphasised the need to prepare Ireland for Brexit in the years ahead and to repair relations with the British government.

Ahead of Britain's departure from the EU tomorrow, Mr Martin, in a veiled criticism of Fine Gael, criticised suggestions there could be no new government after the general election because of concerns about Brexit.

Fine Gael ministers during the election campaign have warned of letting Fianna Fáil back into government, including how they might negotiate Brexit issues.

Mr Martin defended Fianna Fáil 's role in keeping the country stable and addressing Brexit, telling the audience: “I think that this is necessary to say because there have been unfortunate attempts in recent weeks to politicise Brexit – to say that Ireland can’t have a new government because only current officeholders have the skills and knowledge to handle Brexit.

What is particularly disappointing about this is that it is dismissive of the fact that Ireland should be proud of how political unity has reinforced our national strength at a time of real risk.

"Indeed it ignores the reality that we had a functioning government and parliament during the threat of a crash-out Brexit solely because Fianna Fáil acted.

“Against this background by us of positive engagement and leadership on the threat of Brexit during the past seven years, the idea that Ireland cannot change its government because of Brexit is cynical and desperate in equal measure.”

Mr Martin also criticised Sinn Féin for being anti-EU as well as recent, what he called, "sectarian" attempts to force debate about a united Ireland.

“On top of Sinn Féin’s destructive agenda and policy of always putting its own interests ahead of the public interest, there is the fact that it is Ireland’s most consistent and obsessively anti-EU party,” said Mr Martin.