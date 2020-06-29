Micheál Martin 'need not show his nose in Mayo' after Calleary snub, local party members say

The chair of the Ballina Fianna Fáil comhairle ceantar has blasted new Taoiseach Micheál Martin for not picking the party's deputy leader as one of his senior Cabinet members.

Mr Martin “need not show his nose in Mayo” Matt Farrell told both Mid West Radio and RTÉ News at One.

Mr Farrell added that the general consensus was that Mr Martin would not be welcome in Mayo while he is Taoiseach after local TD Dara Calleary was overlooked when the new Taoiseach was picking his Cabinet.

Seemingly referencing Kerry TD Norma Foley getting the education brief, Mr Farrell said he could not say why Mr Martin had appointed first-time TDs as Ministers while someone with the experience of Mr Calleary was overlooked.

Not having someone from the west of Ireland in the Cabinet was “the old story again of to hell or Connacht.”

Any time “anything was being handed out” the west was always the last to be chosen, he added.

“Rural Ireland is being neglected,” Mr Farrell said.

Another Fianna Fáil member, John Maxwell from Louisburgh said that for the last number of years Mr Calleary had “had Micheál Martin’s back” when “Fine Gael ministers were wiping the floor with him.”

Mr Maxwell said it was time for members of the party in the west to come together to find a leader who would recognise the region.

He was seriously considering resigning his membership of the party because of the overlooking of Mr Calleary for a ministerial post.