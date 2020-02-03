News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Micheál Martin in favour of reducing voting age to 16

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 11:34 AM

The Fianna Fáil leader has told students at Presentation Secondary School Tralee that he would be willing to reduce the voting age to 16.

Micheál Martin visited the school this morning ahead of a planned canvass of the Kerry town.

He was joined by Fianna Fáil election candidate Norma Foley - a former town Mayor and an English teacher in the school.

Mr Martin took questions from TY students who asked him about the youth vote and gender balance in politics.

When asked by a student about encouraging more young people to use their vote, Mr Martin said: "Personally, I would reduce the voting age to 16."

Addressing a question about encouraging more women to become involved in politics he said: "We have quotas for general elections, which is helpful.

"It's giving a push behind parties to have more women."

