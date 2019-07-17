News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 11:42 AM

Micheál Martin has called for a Department of Higher Education and Research.

The Fianna Fáil leader has said third level education has been marginalised for far too long.

His vision is part of a broader department reconfiguration should his party take control of the Dáil following the next general election.

Mr Martin said higher education is the driver of economic development.

"Trying to bring investment in higher education and research [is] central to the political debate because it has been marginalised now for far too long," said Mr Martin.

"Yet historically it has been the driver of our economic development and in the future will be the driver of our economic development, as well as creating a more inclusive and informed society."

The Cork TD was speaking at an Irish Universities' Association event today.

The IUA revealed that there has been a 45% decrease in funding to Irish universities over the past 10 years.

READ MORE

Naval service honour guard had to change on side of the road

More on this topic

45% decrease in funding to Irish universities over the past 10 years45% decrease in funding to Irish universities over the past 10 years

Dad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay openDad of gifted student with special needs appeals for 'invaluable' resource class to stay open

Third of parents in debt to cover back-to-school costsThird of parents in debt to cover back-to-school costs

PhD student has monthly grant cut by €400 over Google Maps calculation PhD student has monthly grant cut by €400 over Google Maps calculation

TOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water

Three arrested after stolen car intercepted on M50Three arrested after stolen car intercepted on M50


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »