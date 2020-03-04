Michael McGrath: FF and FG still have 'significant policy differences'

Opening government formation talks between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have established “common ground” but there are still "significant policy differences".

That's according to Fianna Fáil's finance spokesman Michael McGrath who insisted that coalition efforts among parties must be ramped up given the problems with coronavirus and Brexit ahead.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael today exchanged views on the economy, the national development plan, climate change, housing, the cost of living and taxation among areas.

After the first meeting between the two parties over potentially working in government together, Mr McGrath said the long day's “opening” exchange had gone well.

But he stressed that no details were negotiated on either proposed housing construction numbers or on potential income tax cuts, the latter being a key issue for Fine Gael.

Mr McGrath said his party “stood ready” to form a government as he called on others to get serious in negotiations.

“From our perspective, we stand ready to take the next step.

We believe that three and a half weeks from General Election that people want to see all parties now intensify their efforts towards forming a government, especially given the huge national issues that now need to be grappled with including Brexit and the coronavirus and so many others.

Mr McGrath also said it was too early to say if any impacts of the virus would diminish or reduce party pledges made during the general election because of economic problems.

“We are not at that point where promises can't be delivered.”

Mr McGrath also outlined that if parties were to work together in government that it would take time to coordinate and arrange special conferences to approve any programme for government.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar will both update their respective parties tomorrow on policy exchanges and government formation talks, ahead of the Dail sitting again.